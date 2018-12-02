For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
-
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
-
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend