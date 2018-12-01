Wet weather continues Sunday, temps in the 40s
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Heavy snows and wind create dangerous road conditions, knock out power
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
-
-
Snow to continue to accumulate – record 11.7-inch snowfall at Rockford
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat