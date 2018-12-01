× Tornado outbreak in Central Illinois

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — A series of tornadoes formed in Central and Western Illinois Saturday evening as a storm system was greeted by unseasonably warm temperatures.

Among the hardest hit areas appears to be Taylorville, a small town that sits about 25 miles South and East of Springfield.

Emergency crews reported major damage in the heart of the town with a number of people being reported trapped inside partially collapsed homes or by downed power lines.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns were called in to help as first responders went door-to-door looking for anyone stuck or injured.

While there are reports of injuries, it’s not yet clear how many people are hurt, or the severity of those injuries.