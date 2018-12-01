Rooftop igloos in River North offer cocktails, cookies this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Though they might lack ice and snow, Joy District’s rooftop igloos are an easy way to warm your heart this holiday season.

The heat-filled plastic enclosed igloos line the roof of Joy District, a River North bar at 112 W. Hubbard St. Guests can sample holiday cocktails, as well as appetizers that offer new takes on classic comfort foods.

And what would winter be without decorating Christmas cookies? The dessert menu lets people customize snacks.

Seating in the igloos must be reserved online at least 24 hours in advance. For more information, visit joychicago.com.