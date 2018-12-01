× Man charged with homicide in crash that killed construction worker on I-294

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man whose car slammed into and killed a construction worker when he drove into closed lanes of an expressway has been charged with reckless homicide.

In a news release, the Illinois State Police say they arrested 26-year-old Stephen W. Karakosta of Glenview on Friday after completing an investigation into the death of 59-year-old Frank Caputo of Bartlett.

They say Karakosta was on Interstate 294 near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 14 when he drove his car at a high rate of speed into the construction zone and slammed into Caputo.

Prosecutors approved a host of charges besides reckless homicide, including aggravated driving under the influence of drugs involving death. A judge ordered him held in jail without bond on Friday.