Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect from 10AM to 9PM CST for the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline

Posted 7:05 AM, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07AM, December 1, 2018

Easterly winds associated with an intensifying low central plains pressure system will strengthen over our area today. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory (light-green-shaded counties on the headlined map) has been issued for the Immediate Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline – between 10AM and 9PM CST , 25 to 40 mile-per-hour winds are expected to build 8 to 12-foot waves on southern Lake Michigan, which in turn will drive up lake levels along the Illinois shoreline causing minor flooding of typical flood-prone areas near the lake.