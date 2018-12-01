× Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect from 10AM to 9PM CST for the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline

Easterly winds associated with an intensifying low central plains pressure system will strengthen over our area today. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory (light-green-shaded counties on the headlined map) has been issued for the Immediate Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline – between 10AM and 9PM CST , 25 to 40 mile-per-hour winds are expected to build 8 to 12-foot waves on southern Lake Michigan, which in turn will drive up lake levels along the Illinois shoreline causing minor flooding of typical flood-prone areas near the lake.