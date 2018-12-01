December: Temps continue downtrend; huge range in snow
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
A wintry weekend’s on tap, more like January & December—then a windy cold blast hits later Monday/Tuesday; a shifting jet stream sends temp-boosting Pacific air streaming into the area the back half of next week & next weekend
Wet weather continues Sunday, temps in the 40s