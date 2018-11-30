× WGN-TV Presents “Blackish Kick It with The Johnson’s Sneaker Contest” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. The Blackish Contest begins at 7:00 pm CT on Monday November 12, 2018 and ends at 8pm CT on Friday, November 16, 2018 on WGN-TV. The contest will run Monday, Tues, Thursday and Friday of the week of November 12. Look for the “word of the day” graphic to appear on the screen between 7:00pm-8:00pm each day the show airs. When the “word of the day” appears on the screen, make a note of it. Then, there are two ways to enter:





A. TEXT MESSAGING:



Send a text message to 97999 with that day’s “word of the day” in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging system with two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Contest using the text message method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm entry into the Contest. Entrants entering by text will be charged standard text messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plans. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.





B. ONLINE:



To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Blackish Kick It with The Johnson’s Sneaker Contest” logo, type in the “word of the day” and complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names. All information requested must be filled out on the entry form, including the word of the day, entrant’s name, email address and telephone number. Entrant must also have a valid email account in order for entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.





Conditions applicable to all entries: Each Code Word is valid only until 11:59 p.m. CT on the day it is released. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Entrants may enter as often as they wish. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.





2. WINNER SELECTION AND VERIFICATION



On Monday, November 19, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be chosen by random drawing from all eligible entries who have correctly identified the daily “word of the day.” The one (1) Grand Prize Winner chosen will receive one (1) pair of custom Blackish sneakers designed by the Shoe Surgeon,

Dominic Ciambrone (ARV per prize: $3,000). Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.





The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 48 hours of the initial notification attempt (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries for that drawing.





3. GRAND PRIZE



The Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) pair of custom Blackish sneakers designed by the Shoe Surgeon, Dominic Ciambrone (ARV: $3,000). Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize once they have been given to winner. The prize is nonrefundable and may not be combined with any other offer. Prize substitution will not be allowed. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize





The winner will be required to present valid identification, and the winner (and parent or legal guardian of winner who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. Winner must pick up prize at WGN-TV studio at 2501 W Bradley Place Chicago, IL 60618. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor.





Winner will be required to fill out and return IRS W-9 Form and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for prizes received from Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the winner.





4. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:



a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.



b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 13 years and older at the time of entry.





c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since May 16, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.





5. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:



a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.





b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.





c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.





d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.





5. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE:

If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.





6. WGN-TV’s PRIVACY POLICY



This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy





7. COPY OF RULES



A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self- addressed, stamped envelope to: WGN-TV’s “Blackish Kick It With The Johnson’s Sneaker Contest” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, or go to http://www.wgntv.com/contests after November 12, 2018 and before December 12, 2018.





8. WINNERS LIST



Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WGN-TV “Blackish Dinner with the Johnson’s” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after November 7, 2018 and before December 14, 2018.



