Watch this spinning, game-winning goal from a Hoffman Estates youth hockey player

HOFFMAN ESTATES - There's nothing like winning a championship, and it's especially exciting when it comes on a last-second score.

But Jackson Jasper of Hoffman Estates made the most out of his moment during a Thanksgiving hockey tournament in Tennessee.

The ten-year old finished off the Hoffman Estates Timberwolves' Hockey Clube title in the Big Bear Thanksgiving Tournament by pulling off a "Spin-o-Rama" in a double overtime shootout. The 5-4 victory came against the Nashville Flyers, the No. 1 ranked squirt AA hockey team in the state of Tennessee.

Jasper spun in front of the net, then used a backhand shot to beat the goalie, and give his team the victory in the game along with the tournament.

The moment was featured on Thursday's CLTV Sports Feed and was also put on YouTube.