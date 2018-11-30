× Volunteers to search forest preserve for missing Chicago postal worker

RIVERDALE, Ill. — The search continues Friday for missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles.

The pregnant 26-year-old was last seen leaving her Chatham home near 81st and Vernon on Oct. 2.

Surveillance video from that day shows her walking past her car in her U.S. Postal Service uniform, even though she had called in sick that day.

Chicago police say they suspect foul play in Coles’ disappearance.

On Friday, volunteers will search the nearby Whistler Woods Forest Preserve, hoping to find clues.

A reward for information in the case has grown to $30,000.