The Way Down Wanderers perform live!

The band's forthcoming sophomore album, produced and engineered by Grammy winning industry pro, David Schiffman, underscores that sentiment with songs that address love, loss and personal evolution. Framed by instrumentation that ranges cohesively from pop to Americana to bluegrass to spoken word, the lyrics find a familiar place in a listeners' heart and mind and the melodies, often powerfully framed by 3 part harmonies, hold them firmly in place. The result is 12 stirring songs that listeners will be drawn to again and again, as relatable and inspiring as they are catchy and uplifting.

The Way Down Wanders

Tonight

Cubby Bear

1059 West Addison

