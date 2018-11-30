Secret Santa pays off all layaway items at New York Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A Secret Santa surprised several shoppers at a New York Walmart by paying for all of the layaway items on file.

"At this time of the year and with everything that’s going on in the world, I think it’s such a fantastic story to hear," Bellmore resident Kathy Tinucci said. "Really, what a loving gesture."

The person, who would like to remain anonymous, walked into the Uniondale store and paid off every layaway item.

The retail giant posted a message about the kind act on Facebook.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

The store posted this picture on its Facebook page showing all the receipts that were paid: