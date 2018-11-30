Private jet en route to Midway crashes; ‘Multiple people’ killed

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – A private jet headed to Chicago’s Midway Airport crashed Friday in southern Indiana.

WAVE reports “multiple people” were killed in the crash.

The FAA the jet, a Cessna Citation C525, was flying from Clark Regional Airport in Clark County to Midway when it disappeared from air traffic radar.

Citing preliminary information, the FAA said three people were aboard.

Local emergency crews are on the scene and FAA investigators are on their way. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.