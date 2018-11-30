Photos shows plane engine cover coming loose mid-flight

LAS VEGAS — A Frontier Airlines flight heading from Las Vegas to Tampa made an emergency landing Friday morning.

A passenger on the plane snapped pictures out the cabin window, showing damage to a section of engine cowling, or covering.

Frontier says the pilot turned the Airbus 320 around immediately and returned to Las Vegas safely with the engine operating normally.

The airline is working to get the passengers to their destinations while it investigates why the cowling opened in flight.

The passenger who provided the photos, Stella Ponce, who is WGN anchor Dan Ponce’s aunt, said all the passengers were given a free breakfast voucher.