Mitchell Trubisky doubtful for Bears game Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for the first time this week after being cleared by team doctors, but is now listed as doubtful for the Giants game Sunday.

Trubisky spoke about his injured throwing shoulder for the first time Thursday, saying he trusts the Bears plan.

“I have to be honest with the trainers, the docs, coach and myself. Just making sure we handle this thing the right way, staying positive and making sure when I go back out there I’m 100% and I can do exactly what this team needs me to do. If I’m not I’m doing myself a disservice and this team.”

I feel good. I feel good. I’m definitely not worried about it. The good news is it’s not something that’s going to prevent me in the long term.”

If Trubisky does not play, Chase Daniel will be back under center.

On Thanksgiving, Daniel carved up the Lions for 230 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions after only a few days of preparation.

Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols are also on the Bears final injury report, listed as questionable. Hicks had not practiced all week until Friday.