Man, 42, fatally shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in Rogers Park.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Howard.

The man was shot in the back. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old John Williams.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.