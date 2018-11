Several types of dog food were recalled for containing too much Vitamin D.

It includes Evolve Puppy, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The bags have a “best buy” date of November 1st of this year through November 8th of 2019.

Too much Vitamin D could lead to kidney failure.

Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and increased urination.

Full list of products available on the FDA website.