× Dense freezing Fog Advisory until 10AM CST for the Fox River Valley and west

Patchy dense fog with visibility frequently a quarter-mile or less has developed over the Fox River Valley and farther west early this Friday morning – a Dense Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM for that area (grey-shaded counties on the headlined map). Poor visibility and slick spots will make for dangerous driving/walking conditions.

With a solid snow pack temperatures have dropped into the 20s with temperature and dew points coinciding, producing a nearly 100 percent relative humidity area-wide. Not only dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or even close to zero in spots, the saturated air is condensing on untreated roads and highways, as well as streets, parking lots and sidewalks, making for very slick conditions and black-ice in spots. If you are out walking or driving in this advisory area this morning, be aware and prepare to suddenly encounter very low visibility and unexpected slick spots.

Current map depicting regional visibility…