Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban goes into effect early Saturday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter parking ban goes into effect early Saturday morning.

Drivers are not allowed to park on main roadways between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The city says it’s meant to give plows and salt trucks a chance to clear snow during winter storms.

Vehicles that do park on marked streets will get a ticket or be towed.

The ban will be in effect until April 1.

For more information, go to: www.cityofchicago.org.