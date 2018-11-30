Chicago group wants to light up King Drive with holiday decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For every sparkling tree dotting the Mag Mile, there’s a dark block without a single holiday light on the South Side.

Jahmal Cole is determined to change that. His organization — My Block, My Hood, My City — is putting up holiday decorations along Martin Luther King Drive between 55th and 87th streets.

“I'm like, I want to see some blue holiday lights put up, some solar lights, instead of surveillance cameras around here for a change,” Cole said.

The organization will put up decorations Dec. 1 and 8. For more information, including how to volunteer and donate, visit formyblock.org/jointhelight.