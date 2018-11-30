× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Detroit

➢ The Pistons have won their last four games against the Bulls, their longest winning streak against Chicago since a five-game streak from 2005 to 2006. It’s tied for Detroit’s second-longest active win streak against any opponent (six straight over Minnesota).

➢ The Pistons have scored 110+ points in each of their last five games, their longest streak since doing so in five straight from March 6-14, 1989.

➢ This is the second straight season Andre Drummond is averaging at least 15.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game. No NBA player has averaged 15.0 and 15.0 in back-to-back seasons since Moses Malone in 1977-78 and 1978-79.

➢ Rebounding has been an issue for Chicago, as the Bulls have been outrebounded by 163 in their 22 games thus far – the worst margin by any team through 22 games since the 2009-10 Warriors (-178).

➢ Zach LaVine has scored at least 24 points in each of his last five games. If he can hit the mark in his next game, he’d be the first Bulls player to do so in six straight games in a single season since Michael Jordan in 1997-98.