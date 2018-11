× Boy, 15, shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Humboldt Park on Friday afternoon, police said.

The teen said he was in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue about 2:45 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was shot in his right side and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Detectives are investigating.

No one was in custody.