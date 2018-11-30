× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Nashville

➢ The Blackhawks lost to the Jets, 6-5, in Winnipeg on Thursday. They’ve now lost four of their last five, allowing at least four goals in all five of those games, 14 in their last two. That’s the most they’ve allowed in a two-game span since November 2011.

➢ Artem Anisimov had a goal and an assist in the loss to Winnipeg. The goal was just his fourth of the season, putting him on pace for fewer than 13 goals on the season. He has scored at least 20 in each of his three seasons with Chicago.

➢ Chicago has won six of the last eight meetings between these teams, including three of the four in Nashville. Last season, Chicago didn’t score more than two goals in any of the four games, but still managed to win two of them.

➢ The Predators fell to the Coyotes, 3-0, in Nashville on Thursday, just the second time they’ve suffered back-to-back losses this year. Nashville hasn’t lost three games in a row since December of last season, and hasn’t lost three regulation games in a row since October 2016.

➢ Roman Jose led Nashville with five shots on goal against Arizona. It was the seventh time he’s led the team outright in shots in a game – only David Pastrnak (eight times) has done it more often this season.