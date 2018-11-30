After fed office raids, Chicago Ald. Burke says he did nothing wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city's most powerful and senior alderman says he did nothing wrong.

Alderman Ed Burke (14th) spoke with WGN's Nancy Loo outside his Southwest Side home Friday, one day after federal agents raided his ward and city hall offices.

"I have always fully cooperated," Burke said. Clearly nothing has ever came (sic) of the those (previous office raids). I'll cooperate now and I expect that at the end of the day that it will be clear that there's nothing amiss."

Federal investigators have not commented on the raids, which reportedly were based on new allegations.

The former Chicago police officer has never been charged with a crime.

Burke was first elected to office in 1969.

He is running for alderman again in 2019 despite a tough challenge and the changing demographics of his ward.

