2nd powerful storm to impact Chicago area in less than a week

CHICAGO — For the second consecutive weekend, a powerful storm system is targeting the Chicago area. But it’s wind-driven rain, not snow, this time. Rains could be heavy at times, along with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

GUSTY WINDS

Winds could gust 30-40 mph at times.

TOTAL RAINFALL

Many areas could pick up an inch or more of rain from Saturday’s drenching downpours.

TEMPERATURES

With readings in the 40s, precipitation will fall in liquid form in the Chicago area, while near-blizzard conditions could take place in sections of Nebraska, South Dakota, southern Minnesota and north central Iowa.