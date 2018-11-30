2 teens charged in double homicide on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in a double homicide on the Far South Side.

Kahlil Colone, 16, and Leslie Ward, 17, are charged with first-degree murder. They are slated to appear in bond court Saturday.

Darnelle Flowers, 17, and Raysuan Turner, 16, were found dead about 11:50 p.m. Aug. 19 in a field in the 13000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood. Both had been fatally shot.

The boys were students at Fenger High School, where Turner was a member of the football and track teams. No one had seen the boys for a week before they turned up dead.

Flowers and Turner's families said they received tips on social media that pointed to the area where the bodies were found. Turner's mother said she received a series of anonymous calls, directing her to her son's body. She received a message saying that she could find her son in a wooded area. Detectives, and some family members, went over to the area and found both of the victims dead.

