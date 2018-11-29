× Wake held for doctor killed in Mercy Hospital shooting

LAPORTE, Ind. — Services were held Thursday for Doctor Tamara O’Neal.

O’Neal was killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday, Nov. 19.

Loved ones gathered for a wake at the Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte .

O’Neal was killed in the parking lot of the hospital by her ex-fiancé Juan Lopez, 32.

Lopez also shot and killed Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez and Doctor of Pharmacy Dayna Less, 24, before he was shot in the abdomen and turned his gun on himself.

O’Neal’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, also in LaPorte.