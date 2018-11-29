Tips sought after 2 pedestrians struck, killed in Indiana

WALTON, Ind. — Police investigators are seeking information from the public after two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash in rural northern Indiana.

An Indiana State Police statement says the bodies of 26-year-old Zachary Wines of Walton and 52-year-old Bryan Curry of Valparaiso were found Tuesday evening in Cass County along U.S. highway 35 near Walton. Police believe the driver of a northbound vehicle struck them.

Authorities were working to determine why the men were in the roadway, but two vehicles that investigators believe were driven by them were found parked along U.S. 35 with their engines running.

The crash happened about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies are planned. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the state police’s Peru post.