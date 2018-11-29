× Taco Bell now has a clothing line for that special someone in your life

Your late-night burrito runs can now be festive! According to Refinery 29, Taco Bell has holiday-friendly designs for the late night snack craver in your life. The food that helped you pull the all-nighters in college has given you another reason to leave the house in your jammies. (just leave the socks and sandals look at home)

Taco Bell is releasing an exclusive collection right in time for the holiday season. You can rock your favorite knit sweaters, pajamas, t-shirts, socks and onesies (T-Bell themed) while you rock the drive-thru line or the Jewel line.

The best part, the colors! You can expect their famous red, yellow and orange signature colors adoring these fine garments…