CHICAGO — Police are looking for burglars suspected of breaking into Molly's Cupcakes in Lincoln Park.

Investigators say the back door was broken, there was glass everywhere, and the cash register was open.

The thieves also targeted the store's safe.

Authorities are now looking at surveillance images and searching for suspects. One of the burglars had facial hair, and both wore puffy coats.

Several other nearby businesses have been burglarized this month.