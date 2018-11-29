Slight warming brings rains and potential flooding Saturday

Early morning light freezing rain or drizzle moves off to the east, but remnant slick roads may cause problems during the morning commute. We could see a little sun late in the morning and early in the afternoon, but a strengthening low pressure system in the plains will approach our area in the next 24 hours – first lowering clouds during the afternoon and overnight then rain and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms spreading over our area from the south and west Saturday.

Temperatures should warm into the 40s Saturday helping the rain to quickly melt the still water-logged snow that covers a good portion of our area. With already saturated soils, the runoff will likely produce flooding not only of already swollen rivers and streams but also low-lying flood prone areas as well.

Rains will end from the west Sunday as colder high pressure follows into our area dominating through the middle of next week.