Residents voice concerns about controversial Lincoln Yards development plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Representatives of Sterling Bay got an earful Thursday evening from people who are opposed to the massive proposed Lincoln Yards development.

“I would like to see the developers stop the fiction by saying that either taxpayers won’t be on the hook, or continuing to trip over the phrase ‘publicly accessible open space,’” one resident said.

The developer announced a revised plan, adding more open space and also promising to reduce building heights. The development is expected to be a $5 billion project that would include residences, hotels and businesses along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Residents have raised a number of concerns: ranging from the use of TIF dollars, to traffic congestion and park space. Many say that this process has lacked transparency.

Owners of some of the city’s independent music venues started a coalition called Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) and have spoken out against plans for Live Nation to operate several music venues in the development. They said independent venues will be squeezed out and left behind and they want the plan delayed.