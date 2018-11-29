Pass the cheesecake! Lakeview spot will honor ‘Golden Girls’ with pop-up

CHICAGO – A Chicago eatery is about to thank you for being a friend.

That’s right, the Golden Girls is getting the pop-up treatment thanks to a North Side restaurant and cooking school.

Get In the Kitchen, located at 3617 N. Broadway in Lakeview, is pulling out all the stops to honor your favorite ladies of the lanai.

Along with a menu that includes tribute to Blanche, Rose, Dorthey and Sophia, and of course, ends with cheesecake, there will also be trivia and karaoke.

December 7th is sold out but they added a second night for December 8th.

Tickets start at $79.

And when you get home, you can put on your long silk robe and play the Golden Girls Monopoly.

For more information and to buy tickets log on to their website here.