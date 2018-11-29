Overnight snow makes for slick morning commute in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Overnight snow and freezing rain is causing icy and slick conditions on Chicago area roads.

The city's snow plow fleet are targeting main streets and major roadways at this time, so most side streets remain covered with ice and snow.

The new snowfall added very little accumulation to Sunday's winter storm, but slippery conditions are being reported in both the city's and suburbs.

The icy conditions have led to a few crashes, including a car sliding into a pond near the Museum of Science and Industry. The driver said the slippery roadway caused him to lose control of his vehicle. He is OK.

Motorists are being reminded to slow down during these conditions, to allow extra time and to drive with caution.



