CHICAGO — Researchers from Chicago’s Loyola University Medical Center may have come up with a way to fight the Zika virus.

Researchers found antibodies to fight the life altering virus. They said the antibodies can be used to both detect and treat the mosquito-borne disease.

When pregnant women are infected with Zika it causes birth defects and potentially deadly complications for their unborn child.

Currently there is no effective vaccine or drug to treat Zika.

