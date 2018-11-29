Jarrett joins Sports Feed live from Halas Hall on Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Right now there is no bigger story in Chicago sports than the Bears - and it's all positive at the moment.

The team's undefeated November has set them up for a potentially memorable December as they chase an elusive playoff bid.

Next up for the team is the Giants as they start the final month of the season at Met Life Stadium.

Jarrett Payton was at Halas Hall to cover the team's media availability on Thursday and he joined Sports Feed live to discuss the team with Josh Frydman.

Watch their discussion on the Bears in the video above.

They guys also took some time to discuss a busy weekend for college football as conference championships are decided.

That includes Northwestern, who will play in their first Big Ten title game against Ohio State in Indianapolis.

Watch Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.