Federal agents raid office of powerful Chicago Ald. Ed Burke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A City Hall source confirms to WGN that federal agents have raided the office of Chicago’s longest serving and most powerful alderman, Ed Burke.

Brown paper has been put on on the doors and windows of Burke's Finance Committee Office so no one can see what agents are doing inside.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the agents arrived early Thursday morning and asked everyone to leave, then started papering the doors. There are also reports that Burke's 14th Ward office was raided. So far, his law firm on Washington Street had not been raided.

WGN reached out to Burke for comment but has yet to hear back.

Federal agents raided the office of powerful Chicago Ald. Ed Burke, covering the office windows with brown paper: https://t.co/1kMS39Dmpp pic.twitter.com/78fSh3GEo3 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 29, 2018

A former Chicago police officer, Burke has held his seat for 50 years. His wife Ann is Illinois Supreme Court justice.

Burke has famously faced criticism for having a Chicago police security details. He has also come under fire for his law firm's relationship with companies belonging to President Donald Trump.

Burke's 14th Ward has become more Latino over the years, and Congressman-elect Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and his allies have targeted the alderman this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates