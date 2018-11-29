EPA to hold forum to address health concerns in Willowbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The Environmental Protection Agency is holding a pair of events in Willowbrook to address health concerns surrounding a controversial medical sterilization plant in the southwest suburbs.

Sterigenics is facing multiple lawsuits filed by the state and DuPage Count as well as from residents who said a chemical from the plant made them sick.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents are expected to give the feds and the company an earful about the Sterigenics plant and their health.