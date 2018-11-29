× Driver who witnessed McDonald killing testifies in cop cover-up trial

CHICAGO — A driver who witnessed the shooting of Laquan McDonald took the stand Thursday in the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of covering up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Jose Torres saw officer Jason Van Dyke shoot McDonald in 2014 but was waved from the scene by police before he was questioned about what he saw.

Torres later went to a police oversight agency after seeing news reports that officers claimed McDonald had lunged at them with a knife, contrary to what he had seen and a police dashboard camera video showed.

Ex-Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney, are accused of giving false accounts of the shooting to protect Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder last month.