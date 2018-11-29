× Chicago’s Best: Best of 2018 Official Rules

1. TO VOTE: No purchase necessary. To vote, log onto wgntv.com/contests during the voting period from November 16, 2018 through November 26, 2018 at midnight, and click on the “Chicago’s Best-BEST OF 2018” contest logo to complete and submit the registration form. Limit one entry, per category, per day per voter. All votes must be submitted online, and received within the voting period.

Votes become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest if insufficient amount of votes are submitted.

2. VOTING DEADLINE: The voting for the contest runs from November 16, 2018 through November 26, 2018 at midnight.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Once all submissions are received, each category’s will be totalled. The restaurant or featuer with the highest number of votes will be deemed Chicago’s Best: Best of 2018. The Winners will be announced December 16th, 2018 at 10pm on Chicago’s Best on WGN-TV, and subsequently on wgntv.com/contests. All decisions regarding the administration of this contest made by WGN-TV are final and binding.

I4. ONLINE VOTING: Viewers may vote by visiting wgntv.com, and clicking on the Chicago’s Best: Best of 2018 Contest link at any time during the voting period. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected votes, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit votes.

Viewers may vote once per category, per day, per voter from any computer IP address, but automated means of voting are prohibited. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected votes, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit votes. Please note: The number assigned to the photo depicts the point at which the ‘entry’ entered the contest, not their ranking in the voting. Voting ranking is not disclosed.

7. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of Voter’s Name: By voting, each voter grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

c. Warranties: By voting, each voter warrants and represents that his/her vote is the voter’s own original votes, do not violate the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights and trademarks), do not contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, and do not contain fraudulent or false information about the voters.

8. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN VOTES BEING DISQUALIFIED. Information submitted in Internet entries, including voter’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

9. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy.

10. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending an envelope to: WGNtv.com’s “CHICAGO’S BEST: BEST OF 2018” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.