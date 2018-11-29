For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Rainy weekend ahead
-
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Warmer on Tuesday, temps dip later in week
-
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
-
Warmer temps later in week
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season