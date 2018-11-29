2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend
-
How accurate are the weather forecasts in the Old Farmer’s Almanac?
-
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
-
Are the wildfires causing a buckle in the jet stream?
-
Does it rain or snow more often on Friday or Saturday or Sunday than on the other days of the week?
-
-
What is the difference between isolated showers and scattered showers?
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
What and when is “Indian Summer”?
-
WGN-TV to air WGN Morning News Primetime Special 7-9pm on Nov. 14
-
Missouri tour boat captain indicted after sinking kills 17
-
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
-
Why is there less severe weather in the fall?