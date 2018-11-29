× 16TH ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU TOY DRIVE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14, FROM 5 A.M. – 10 A.M. BENEFITING CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT

CHICAGO, November 28, 2018 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 16th year, the first year that toys will go to children served by the Chicago Park District. The Toy Drive will run from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Friday, December 14th featuring carolers, Santa and other holiday fun-filled activities. Viewers can drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western). Viewers may also drop off toys at participating Chicago Park District locations.* Last year, viewers and companies donated over 25,000 toys.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with WGN to help give toys and bring joy to children, whose families may be in need this holiday season,” said Chicago Park District Superintendent & CEO Michael P. Kelly. “Our most important goal is to put children first in all that we do, and the WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive helps make that achievable.”

WGN Morning News “Around Town” reporter Ana Belaval will be showcasing drop-off partners and their special offers for viewers who drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations:

Abt Electronics – Donors will receive a $20 Abt voucher with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (donated toy must be valued at $20 or more; while supplies last; restrictions apply). Abt Electronics is located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview.

Uncle Dan’s – Drop off one new, unwrapped toy and receive a 20% off coupon for one ‘full-priced item.’ (One coupon per person. Expires January 15, 2018. Not combinable with other offers. Not valid on sale items, gift cards, items not in stock, special orders. Excludes Canada Goose, Yeti and other exclusions may apply). Uncle Dan’s is located in Highland Park, Bannockburn, Evanston, Naperville, Park Ridge, Schaumburg, Old Orchard (pop-up), Lincoln Park (pop-up), and in Lincoln Square and Lakeview in Chicago.

Medieval Times – Donors will receive 35% off a Medieval Times admission with each donation of a new, unwrapped toy (use offer code TOY18 at time of purchase and visit MedievalTimes.com for more information). MedievalTimes is located at 2001 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Other partners include:

· ADT Always Cares Program

· Bob Rohrman Auto Group

TOY DISTRIBUTION:

All toys will be donated to the Chicago Park District and will be dispersed to Chicagoland children and families in need. The Chicago Park District will host three Winter Wonderland family festivals on December 15th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. where children may come for the toy giveaway and stay to enjoy music, performances, snacks, and arts and crafts activities. Toys are to be distributed as part of the overall event. Only one Toy per child and the child must be present to receive the Toy; child must be between 6 – 12 years of age. Toys distributed ‘while supplies last.’

Winter Wonderland Family Festivals:

North: Willye White Park, 1610 Howard St.

Central: Garfield Park, 300 N. Central Park Ave.

South: Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr.

The Chicago Park District is a Gold Medal Award winner, recognized for excellence in park and recreation management across the nation. In 2019, the Chicago Park District will celebrate 85 years of enhancing the quality of life in Chicago by becoming the leading provider of recreation, cultural and leisure opportunities and providing safe, inviting and beautifully maintained parks and facilities. For more information about the Chicago Park District’s more than 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 605 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 11 museums, two world-class conservatories, 16 historic lagoons, nearly 50 nature areas, thousands of special events, sports and entertaining programs, please visit ChicagoParkDistrict.com or contact the Chicago Park District at 312/742.PLAY or 312/747.2001 (TTY).

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com

*For a list of parks collecting Toy donations, visit Chicago Park District.