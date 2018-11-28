William Snyder’s photography journey took him along side with many rock legends!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Together (With the Band) by four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer William Snyder with foreword by Pearl Jam front man, and The Who super-fan, Eddie Vedder. www.jointogetherwiththebook.com From the cheap seats to the most trusted inner circle, Join Together is the story of one fan’s epic visual journey photographing rock legends The Who. Snyder first started photographing the band from the cheap seats with a telephoto lens in 1980 and through a series of encounters, mainly with Pete Townshend, eventually became The Who’s official photographer. Join Together captures everything from the band’s explosive stage shows as well as quiet moments off-stage in many never-before-seen photographs spanning 1980 through 2017. From Eddie’s foreword : “What would seem truly terrifying is being William having to take Pete’s portrait in a New York City alleyway! But he is there for the same reason. To serve the band. And the music that became an indelible part of him and so many of us. He is working in tandem and the wave they are surfing is one of trust.” 12 x 12 inches, hardcover, with 204 pages. $59.95.

