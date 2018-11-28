× What part of Chicago historically receives the most snow: North Side, downtown or South Side?

Dear Tom,

Has anyone tracked what part of Chicago historically receives the most snow: North Side, downtown or South Side?

Dawn Lenza, Homer Glen

Dear Dawn,

A study by the Illinois State Water Survey indicates that the most snow in the Chicago area falls near Lake Michigan, where pure lake-effect as well as lake-enhanced snow during snowstorms boosts average annual totals by several inches. Typically 40+ inches fall each year in Chicago-area lakeside locations, while inland amounts range from 36 inches along the Wisconsin state line to less than 28 inches south of Kankakee. Annual totals jump traveling east through northwest Indiana where more frequent lake-effect delivers snowfall of 40-60 inches from Gary east to La Porte. There is little variation across the city with O’Hare averaging 36.3 inches while Midway typically logs 37.1 inches.