Website gives small kids and families a chance to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was seven years ago that two moms came up with the idea of creating a place where families with kids could work together to make a difference in this world. That was the beginning of what is known today as "The Honeycomb Project."

"We hoped we could get families to connect in a way that helps them develop a deeper understanding of what's going on in our city, but also really take action," co-founder Sherry Hunter said.

While there are many places to volunteer in Chicago, most require that participants are at least 15 years of age. The Honeycomb Project does not have any age restrictions. Every month, new ways to contribute are posted on their website, and families can sign up for any projects that interest them.

"I wanted to instill those values into my daughters at a much earlier age," Hunter said. "I wanted to ensure my kids learn to give as well as receive."

Since 2011, more than 15,000 youth and families have participated in Honeycomb projects. Their small hands have led to cleaner beaches, city parks, countless care packages being created for hospital patients, meals for the homeless and community gardens.

"To see kids so excited about giving back...that's what inspires me every day," co-founder Kristina Lowenstein said.