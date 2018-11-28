Teen shot by Hammond police pursuing stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a teenager was shot by Hammond police during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at 176th and Jefferson in Hammond.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Rick Strong confirmed the suspect was under the age of 18, and was struck in the head. Strong did not have the suspect's condition but said he was transported from a local hospital to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Video from the scene at 176th and Jefferson showed a white SUV with a shattered glass window and a bullet hole.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.