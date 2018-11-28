Suburban cop pleads not guilty to recording women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A south suburban police chief entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to charges he recorded himself having sex with women and then shared the images without their permission.

He also says he did not try to intimidate a witness in the case.

Christian Daigre ran the Chicago Heights park district police department until prosecutors charged him with illegally recording two women. He was suspended from the force.

Wednesday, prosecutors dropped a case that was filed Tuesday in which Daigre was accused of taping a third woman. "After a review of the evidence related to this case, we concluded that we are unable to meet our burden of proof to sustain the criminal charge and today the case was dropped," said Tandra Simonton, spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorney.

Daigre is expected back in court in January.