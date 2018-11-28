× Sterigenics says new tests show company is operating safely

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Sterigenics says new test results show the company is operating safely.

People who live in Willowbrook say the medical sterilization company emitted dangerous levels of cancer, causing ethylene oxide for years.

But, Sterigenics insists its procedures are safe.

The new third party tests show background levels of EO from a variety of sources, including auto exhaust, plants, and even the human body.

Last week, the EPA said it may have overstated the emissions because of a problem with measurements.

A community forum is scheduled for Thursday.