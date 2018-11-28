Live stream of trial for 3 Chicago cops accused in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

Sean Hayes, Scott Icenogle on new children’s book ‘Plum’

Posted 11:48 AM, November 28, 2018, by

Sean Hayes, who is best known for his role as Jack on "Will and Grace," is back in his native Chicagoland to promote his new book, co-written with husband Scott Icenogle, "Plum."